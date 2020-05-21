Ranbir and Riddhima Twin with Rishi Kapoor in This Priceless Throwback Family Pic

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 aged 67. His loved ones have been sharing priceless moments from the late actor's life and times ever since and not a day goes by when his daughter Riddhima does not share a memory of her beloved father.

Now, Riddhima shares another epic throwback picture of her family in which a young Rishi is enjoying time with his family. In the image, Ranbir sits on Rishi's lap. The father-son duo is seen twinning in white kurta-pyjama. While Rishi smiles for the camera, Ranbir rests his hand on his chin and gives a curious look.

Riddhima sits between her father and mother Neetu Kapoor. She looks adorable in her white dress and hairband. Neetu lovingly puts her hand over Riddhima in the picture as she herself strikes a pose dressed in a printed, green saree. The picture of the Kapoor family is worth a thousand words. Check it out.

