Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Rehearse Under Scorching Sun For Luv Ranjan Film in Leaked Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are starring together in a Luv Ranjan film. While fans are eagerly waiting for the title and first look of the film, a new video from the sets has leaked online. In the video, Ranbir and Shraddha appeared to be filming a dance sequence under the scorching heat.

In the video shared by fan clubs, Shraddha was seen wearing a bright yellow dress. She appeared to be making a mental note of the steps while standing under an umbrella, watching the choreographer perform the steps. Ranbir appeared to be practicing the steps with the dancer as well. He was seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Earlier in the year, another video of their dance number had leaked online. In the viral video, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen performing in ethnic attires. While Ranbir wore a royal blue kurta, Shraddha can be seen flaunting her looks in a yellow saree. The video also features several background dancers.

The untitled film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s first collaboration. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier this year, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the update. “RANBIR – SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED… #LuvRanjan’s next film – not titled yet – to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg… #BhushanKumar presentation,” he wrote.

Besides this, Ranbir and Shraddha have other movies in the pipeline. Ranbir will be seen in Brahmāstra with Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy among others. Ranbir also has Shamshera in with Vaani Kapoor.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has Vishal Furia’s directorial Nagin and a remake of the 1989 movie Chalbaaz in her pipeline. She will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans directorial Satyanarayan Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aarya.

