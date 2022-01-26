Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to Resume Shoot for Luv Ranjan's Next After Director's February Wedding

The wedding season continues in Bollywood as news comes in that director Luv Ranjan will be tying the knot soon, and this is the reason for the delay of his much-anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. If the latest report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, the director is getting married in February and is busy with the preparations right now. “The intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance was to take place earlier this month, but apparently, got postponed because of the third wave," the publication quoted their source as saying.

The source further added Ranjan will take a short break after his marriage, following which, he will resume the project as there are only two important schedules left before the film wraps up. One of the sequences will be shot in India and the other will be an international shoot.

The penultimate shoot which will happen in March right after his wedding is supposed to be a two-week shoot taking place in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the source.

The yet-untitled film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

“Both the Delhi-Mumbai and Spain shoots were to happen last year - one in December and foreign one in September but things got delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The final schedule is in Spain with the unit along with the entire star cast flying there in the summer months of May or June - after which the rom-com is complete. After the Delhi schedule, the cast and crew plan on a summer shoot for the movie in Spain where a part of the story takes place. A few songs with Ranbir and Shraddha and dramatic scenes with Ranbir, his parents and the rest of the cast, are expected to be canned during the month-long schedule," the source further informed the publication.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has another much-anticipated film in the pipeline, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, this film will see love birds Ranbir and Alia Bhatt share the screen together for the first time. He also has Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal in the pipeline.

