Ranbir Kapoor Apologises for 'Phaeloed' Joke on Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: 'I Love My Wife, I'm Sorry'

Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his recent comment on wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain. The actor, who has been receiving a huge backlash online for implying that Alia has “phaeloed (spread)” after pregnancy, has apologised for his remark.

Ranbir also revealed that he spoke to Alia about the criticism who, he said, laughed it off. During a press event of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Chennai, Ranbir addressed the issue. “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. It wasn’t my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. I have a bad sense of humour which falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got triggered by it.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction, while promoting Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Ranbir looked at Alia’s pregnant belly and passed comments on her weight gain. In the video, Alia, Ayan and Ranbir were talking about why they were not visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively. After Ranbir Kapoor finished talking, Alia Bhatt began to say, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phaeloed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” Before she could finish her statement, Ranbir Kapoor looked straight at Alia’s baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phaeloed.”

Soon after Ranbir’s comments, several social media users questioned the actor’s sense of humour, and accused him of allegedly body-shaming Alia.

One comment read, “This is sad to watch.” Another wrote, “I can’t believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40-year-old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better.” Several comments were about how Alia ‘deserved better’. People also commented about how this was ‘not funny at all’.

