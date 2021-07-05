Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan Seen Playing Football

A celebrity football match was played in Mumbai on Saturday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Dino Morea were part of it. Joining them on the field was Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ranbir, all decked up in his football gears, was talking to Dino when they were clicked by the paps. While Arjun wore a black jersey for the game, Ranbir, Ibrahim and Dino were seen in blue. Seems like it was a blue team vs a black team match. What do you think?

It’s no hidden fact that Bollywood celebs love to play the game. They are often spotted brushing their skills. Some of the stars who are a regular feature on the football ground include Ranbir, Arjun and Tiger Shroff.

Last week, Tiger shared a clip from a football match on Instagram. The video opens to Tiger tacking the ball with utmost ease but as he passes through the midfielders he looks uncomfortable due to a muscle pull. Despite this, the actor manages to score a goal for this side. “When your body can’t keep up…Pulled my muscle but didn’t miss after that luckily," read the post.

Next up is Arjun whose love for football is known to all. Last month, the actor posted a fun video of himself expressing his excitement for Euro 2020. Dressed in a grey tee and shorts, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Euro Cup fever got me like."

Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, featured veteran actress Neena Gupta in the lead role. Rakul Preet Singh was also seen in a crucial role. Next, he featured opposite actress Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was released on Amazon Prime. Next up for Arjun are Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2.

