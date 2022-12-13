Ranbir Kapoor Asked If He'd Do Pakistani Film; Actor Says 'Of Course, There Are No...'

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor believes that artists have no boundaries. He has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has never shied away from coming out of his comfort zone. It is safe to say that the Brahmastra star is quite versatile. Now, he wishes to push his limits further and work in Pakistani cinema. Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. At the event, he also talked about working with different industries at length.

During the festival, when Ranbir was at the panel answering questions, a Pakistani filmmaker from the audience asked the actor whether he would be open to working in a Pakistani film. Mentioning how Indian and Pakistani artists have been banned from working in each other’s industries, the filmmaker said, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film. Would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?”

“Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts.” Ranbir replied. Following this, the actor congratulated the Pakistan film industry for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. “It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to,” he added.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan was released in October and did exceptionally well at the box office.

While interacting with the audience Ranbir revealed that he has two projects in his kitty. On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com film. The release date of the film is slated for March 8. Then, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action crime drama, Animal. The film will hit the silver screen on August 11. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

