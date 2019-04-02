English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not known for being very media friendly but there is a different side to his personality. Recently, he left many photojournalists amused with his casual attitude at the Mumbai airport.
He was surrounded by the photographers while coming out of the airport. Suddenly, he asked one of them, “Where did you buy slippers from?” He repeated his question again.
Photographer Viral Bhayanai posted the video clip on Instagram.
Lately, Kapoor has been making frequent public appearances. He was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt at an awards show where they cheered for each other while winning awards. Kapoor and Bhatt awarded for their work in Sanju and Raazi.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
On the work front, Kapoor is currently working on director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra while Bhatt hasn’t announced her new project post Raazi yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He was surrounded by the photographers while coming out of the airport. Suddenly, he asked one of them, “Where did you buy slippers from?” He repeated his question again.
Photographer Viral Bhayanai posted the video clip on Instagram.
Lately, Kapoor has been making frequent public appearances. He was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt at an awards show where they cheered for each other while winning awards. Kapoor and Bhatt awarded for their work in Sanju and Raazi.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
On the work front, Kapoor is currently working on director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra while Bhatt hasn’t announced her new project post Raazi yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Karan Johar Just Take a Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism?
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
- Hawkeye: Vladimir Putin's Seat of Power in Moscow is Protected by These Birds of Prey
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results