Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not known for being very media friendly but there is a different side to his personality. Recently, he left many photojournalists amused with his casual attitude at the Mumbai airport.He was surrounded by the photographers while coming out of the airport. Suddenly, he asked one of them, “Where did you buy slippers from?” He repeated his question again.Photographer Viral Bhayanai posted the video clip on Instagram.Lately, Kapoor has been making frequent public appearances. He was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt at an awards show where they cheered for each other while winning awards. Kapoor and Bhatt awarded for their work in Sanju and Raazi.Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.On the work front, Kapoor is currently working on director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra while Bhatt hasn’t announced her new project post Raazi yet.