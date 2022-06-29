CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Believes He Is Good With Children, Calls Himself 'Cool Uncle'
Ranbir Kapoor Believes He Is Good With Children, Calls Himself 'Cool Uncle'

Ranbir Kapoor Answers If He Is Good With Children (Image: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Interestingly, Ranbir was also recently asked if he thinks he is good with children. To this, the actor explained how his younger cousins – Armaan and Aadar were very fond of him when they were young and therefore he would want to believe that he is good with kids. Ranbir also cited how his niece Samara is also close to him.

“I would like to believe I am, I don’t know if I am good or not. When my two younger cousin brothers – Armaan and Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail, wherever I went, they followed me. They really worshipped me and so I guess I was good to them that’s why they were doing that. I have a niece called Samara who is eleven now and she a little shy, she lives in Delhi but during her growing up years, we were quite close,” he told Mashabale India as cited by Indianexpress.com.

first published:June 29, 2022, 16:49 IST