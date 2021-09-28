Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: A Look at the Bollywood Actor's Much-publicised Love Life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt currently top the popular Bollywood romances list, with all eyes on when they would finally tie the knot. The actor had confirmed rumours about their impending wedding by admitting last year that if not for the pandemic, the two would have been a married couple by now. Both the actors have been linked to several co-stars over time, but they proved things are serious this time when they openly admitted to their relationship at public appearances. Ranbir had also been vocal about one other relationship in the past – that with Deepika Padukone – but had never spoken about marriage with so much surety.

As the actor celebrates his last birthday, probably, as a bachelor, here’s looking at his love life from his pre-Bollywood days up until these years of maturity when he finally seems to have found a partner he wants to settle down with.

Link-ups pre and post Bollywood debut

Avantika Malik, who later went on to marry actor Imran Khan, is said to have been one of Ranbir’s earliest love interests. The actor was also rumoured to have dated designer Nandita Mahtani, before making his debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya. The debutant co-stars were said to be dating while working on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. It is said that their affair started when they were assistant directors on Bhansali’s Black.

The Deepika phase

Ranbir embarked on a much-publicised relationship with the co-star of his second film, Bachna Ae Haseeno. The actor and Deepika Padukone did not shy away from about talking about their romantic relationship during the promotion of their first film together. So much so, that it became hard to differentiate between their romantic personas on and off-screen during this time.

But the couple proved that their relationship went beyond just publicity stunts for one film. It lasted for a few years, when they dated and talked about each other openly. Deepika took the commitment a step further by getting his initials – RK – tattoed on his neck. To fans, it looked like Ranbir-Deepika was going to stand the test of time.

Unfortunately, it did not last beyond a few years. They are said to have had an ugly breakup amid cheating rumours. Later, Sonam and Deepika ended up exchanging notes on Koffee With Karan on Ranbir’s merit as a boyfriend. Sonam questioned if Ranbir can be called a ‘great boyfriend’, saying, “Ranbir is a great friend. But I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. Honestly speaking. He’s a really nice guy, he’s got family values, he’s really respectful. I’ve known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don’t know, she did a great job at hanging on to him for so long."

Though the Ranbir-Deepika relationship did not last, the actors continued to be the friendliest of exes, another rarity in Bollywood. They acted together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, and have also been seen at get-togethers and trips in recent years.

The Katrina catch

It is said they were dating on and off since their 2011 film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, for as long as 6 years, before parting ways in 2017. Both of them have spoken about their relationship without divulging much about the real reason behind their breakup, post which Ranbir went on to date Katrina’s good friend, Ali Bhatt. Katrina has never spoken openly about her relationships, be it with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, but she did reveal post her breakup from the latter: “Were it selfless love, then I wouldn’t feel the need to assert myself as much in the relationship. I would be more tolerant. I don’t want to be tolerant. I don’t want to accept it, I want to fight. I want to get what I think I deserve.”

Alia’s arrival

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public soon after his breakup with Katrina. And it looks like this one is here to stay. From mushy romantic moments at award shows, joint appearances at weddings to social media posts of their trips and get-togethers, the actors dropped the ‘we’re just friends’ act pretty quickly. The families met, marriage rumours started floating, which were later confirmed by the actor himself. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir revealed that he would have tied the knot with Alia Bhatt had the coronavirus pandemic not hit the country. The couple is just looking for the right time to get married.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here