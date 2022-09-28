Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Barfi to Brahmastra, Versatile Actor’s Most Memorable Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANBIR KAPOOR: Ever since his debut in 2007, there’s one thing that has been constant for Ranbir Kapoor, which is the fact that he continues to gain a massive fan following. It was Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, that made Ranbir famous among fans. The conviction with which he plays most roles is undeniable and comes across on-screen in all its honesty.

To mark his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the actor’s best performances that have stayed with us after all this time:

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar will forever be the most special ode to love and heartbreak. And there’s no denying that Ranbir Kapoor’s performance still gives goosebumps each time we watch the film. Barfi!

The 2012 romantic-comedy-drama film left us all thinking. Ranbir Kapoor as Barfi and Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil were like characters we’d never seen before in Bollywood. His portrayal of the mute protagonist was well-received and appreciated for more reasons than one. Tamasha

Tamasha was another Imtiaz Ali creation that left us with so much to fall in love with – of course, Ranbir Kapoor topped the list with his portrayal of Ved. The actor brought nuances to the character that it was difficult to imagine someone else playing the part. Sanju

We cannot deny that Ranbir Kapoor picked up on the mannerism of Sanjay Dutt pretty nicely. The film had received mixed reviews, but his performance is what we remember Sanju by. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan was one flawed but fun character, who made us root for him every once in a while. The film was definitely a filmy take on romance, the kind we love. Of course, Channa Mereya was the cherry on top of the cake. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny made us want to try ‘udna’ – his portrayal of the guy next door who’s complex and ambitious was received so well, that we still can’t get over that character and his way of living. The 2013 film was an ode to being young and an amazing one at that. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Like the power or the fire within Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor’s passion and acting prowess created a spark in the movie. Whether it is his action sequence to fight off evil, or a dance number, seeing him perform like a star was a rejoicing moment for the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here