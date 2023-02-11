Ranbir Kapoor Calls TJMM Co-Star Anubhav Singh Bassi His 'Friend'; Latter Shares His Experience of Working in the Film

Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the most popular stand-up comics in the country with over 200 million+ hits on YouTube. While he has been a part of Zee5’s Comedy Couple, Anubhav Singh Bassi is really looking forward to leaving an impression with his Bollywood debut in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, a coming-of-age quirky rom-com by Luv Ranjan headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. For Bassi, the world of stand-up comedy is quite different from acting in a feature film.

In an interview with Indian Express, the comedian explained, “These are two totally different art forms. I cannot relate one to the other. In one, I have to write my lines and perform. In another, I have to perform the dialogues written by someone else and am responsible for someone else’s hard work. But, I enjoyed it a lot."

Expressing how much fun he had collaborating with Luv Ranjan and the Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’s writer Rahul Mody, Anubhav Singh Bassi shared that the whole experience was fun-filled to the core. He stated, “I enjoyed everything that Luv sir made me do in the movie. I loved the entire process. Luv sir and Rahul sir are quite funny people. We used to talk about similar things, so our jokes mostly landed and we used to have a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, too, praised Bassi and called him his best friend. While Ranbir and Bassi play childhood friends in the film, off screen both Ranbir and Bassi have been fans of each other, and both have a mutual admiration. During the shoot of the film they ended up becoming good friends.

Recently in one of his interviews, Ranbir said, “Bassi is a wonderful person. He is such an entertaining stand-up comedian and I really like the way he writes his acts about real life incidents, it’s so funny and endearing. That’s why we all love Bassi. He is a really good human being, and I can really call him my friend.”

Coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film has truly kept the fans on the edge of their seats since its trailer release. It is also one of the most-awaited Bollywood movies, as it marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first onscreen appearance in a film. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, also features Dimple Kapadia and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. Anubhav Singh Bassi will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s friend. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8.

Read all the Latest Movies News here