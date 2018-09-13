Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Beautiful Photo of Sun-Kissed Alia Bhatt. See Here

Alia Bhatt has been playing muse to her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria, where the two are shooting their upcoming film Brahmastra.The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share another picture of her clicked by Ranbir. “Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone,” she captioned it, giving the image credit to RK, which, by now, we know is the acronym she uses for Ranbir.In the image, a sun-kissed and wind-swept Alia is sweetly looking at the camera. Casually dressed in black trousers, white jacket and sporting long hair, it looks like she was having a good time riding a children’s scooter in the picturesque Bulgaria when Ranbir must have asked her to stop a moment for a photograph.However, this isn’t the first time that Ranbir has tried to freeze Alia in a moment. Though he is not on social media, but Alia regularly shares his photos of her.On August 26, she Instagrammed a beautiful photo of her in a pretty red dress and captioned it, “When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.” We know the photographer was RK, she mentioned it in the credits.On August 1, she shared a black-and-white photo of her, which she captioned, “& into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” She credited “amaze photographer” RK once again.RK even took a picture of Alia and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor when she visited them in Bulgaria. Sharing it on July 25, the Highway actor wrote, “The view and her too.”Though Ranbir has spoken candidly about his relationship with her, Alia is yet to confirm their romance.Meanwhile, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarujna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, will release on August 15 next year.