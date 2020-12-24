'My Girlfriend Alia is Overachiever': Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Marriage with Alia Bhatt

After months and years of speculation, actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.

In an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding. Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

During the lockdown, Ranbir was even living with Alia for quite some time. Several reports of their marriage being on the cards have been making the rounds for months now and the actor has finally suggested that they are inching closer to the D-Day.

Asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, he said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.