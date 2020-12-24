Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Marriage with Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani Names Her Fittest Co-star

After months and years of speculation, actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.

Read here - https://www.news18.com/news/movies/ranbir-kapoor-confirms-he-and-alia-bhatt-to-get-married-soon-adds-my-girlfriend-is-overachiever-3210251.html

Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her birthday in the presence of close friends and loved ones. Many lovely lovely moments of the actress from her bash have surfaced on social media and are being loved by fans. Now, we come across another clip in which she is seen dancing with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Badshah's track Garmi and the couple looks perfect while grooving together.

Read here - https://www.news18.com/news/movies/video-of-ankita-lokhande-and-vicky-jain-dancing-to-garmi-is-lit-3209477.html

Actress Disha Patani is known for her fitness regime and keeps setting goals with her social media posts every now and then. She now shares who she considers her fittest co-star. And it is not Tiger Shroff or her Radhe and Bharat collaborator Salman Khan.

Read here - https://www.news18.com/news/movies/disha-patani-names-her-fittest-co-star-and-its-not-tiger-shroff-or-salman-khan-3210701.html

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were seemingly upset with Jasmin Bhasin for not convincing Aly Goni to save them in the captaincy task.

Read here - https://www.news18.com/news/movies/bigg-boss-14-day-78-written-update-jasmin-says-she-doesnt-like-rubina-arshi-and-vikas-clash-for-captaincy-3210344.html

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai along with her 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. The duo is the paparazzi's favourite. In a new video, which has surfaced on social media, the actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is seen walking with her son as photographers continuously click their pictures. While Kareena looks unfazed, Taimur turns to the paps and repeatedly tells them, “Not allowed” while gesturing the same with his hand as well. Kareena eventually holds his hand and takes him with her.

Read here - https://www.news18.com/news/movies/pregnant-kareena-kapoor-gets-clicked-by-paparazzi-son-taimur-ali-khan-yells-not-allowed-3209669.html