Ranbir Kapoor has stayed away from the silver screen since his blockbuster hit Sanju (2018). Now, he is preparing for Brahmastra- Part 1 release, opposite Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, Ranbir opens up on his upcoming projects.

The actor has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which will go on the floors mid next year. He did not reveal any more details regarding this film. Meanwhile, he said that he has not been approached for any project by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who launched him in Saawariya. There have been rumours doing the rounds for quite sometime that he has been in talks to feature in the filmmaker's project, titled Baiju Bawra. Ranbir said that this is just a rumour.

He also shared that the Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor will be going on the floors on January 5. On what will it take him to debut on OTT, he shared that he is not shying away from it and will do a digital show for the right script. "It is a privilege to have your film release in the theaters. But I have nothing against OTT platforms. I am just waiting for a correct offer. Actually, I am just waiting for an offer. I haven't really got any offer from any OTT maker," Ranbir said.