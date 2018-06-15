English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Credits Alia for Being a Positive Influence in His Life in This Candid Interview
In an interview with CNN-News18's film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir credited Alia for having a positive influence on his life.
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Weeks after opening up about his equation with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spoke at length about the Raazi star's acting, prowess and professionalism. In an interview with CNN-News18's film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir credited Alia for having a positive influence on his life.
“I really admire her as an actor. To see her have so much of colour, so much of hard-work, so much of spontaneity and so much of discipline, it’s quite rare which is amazing because it takes away from the jadedness of self,” Ranbir said.
Alia and Ranbir are currently shooting Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan. It was during the preparations and filming of the film that rumours of their romance first started doing the rounds.
Responding to a question about being in love, the actor said “I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love. So I believe that love is something which is a
privilege if it comes into your life”.
The Barfi actor divulged their shared passion for animals. “I am an animal person and she is an animal person too,” the actor said when asked about being a dog person. This comes as no surprise, given that the two are regularly photographed with their beloved pets.
Speaking about his performance in his upcoming film Sanju, the actor said, “What this film has done or will do is very subconscious feeling and it will probably happen after sometime."
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and will hit theatres on June 29 2018.
Watch the full interview here:
Also Watch
