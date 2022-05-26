Ranbir Kapoor Cutely Promotes Mom Neetu Kapoor's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' at Karan Johar's Birthday Party

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday with the who’s who of Bollywood. The birthday bash was held at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday were among those who attended the party. But it was Ranbir Kapoor who stole the show with his cute gesture at the party. Ranbir Kapoor attended the bash with his mother Neetu Kapoor.

While he was posing for the paps, he adorably promoted her mom’s upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year, was missing at the celebrations as she is currently shooting for her first international project — Heart of Stone — along with Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Karan’s birthday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sweet wish for her ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’. Alia also shared pictures of Karan from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. In one photo, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Alia’s cheek while in another photo, the actor and filmmaker are seen sharing a light moment. She also shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “To the most generous soul I know! To the man who is my father… my best friend… and my mentor! (displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.”

