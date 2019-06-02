Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Dance to Balam Pichkari in Viral Video as Ranveer Singh Cheers On

While we try to wrap our heads around how former couples can continue to be so cool with each other, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone continue to slash the myth that exes can't be friends. They have not only maintained a healthy professional relationship post breakup, you'll see them hanging around at parties and having a good time, too, more often than not accompanied by their significant others.Ranbir and Deepika continue to be one of the most-loved pairs on screen, and fans are always delighted to watch them perform together. Their film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a huge hit, and its songs continue to be staples on party playlists even now. To celebrate six years of its release, the actors came together to perform together to the song Balam Pichkari, everyone's favourite Holi song from the film.In a video that has gone viral now, Ranbir and Deepika can be seen recreating their steps from the song as the actress' husband Ranveer Singh enthusiastically cheers on in the background. The two can be seen dancing in what looks like a vanity van. The video was reportedly shot after the Filmfare Awards this year in March.Deepika shared the special video on Instagram, with the caption, "Naina and Bunny goofing around.....," referring to their respective character names from the film. Take a look:Deepika still shares a great bond with Ranbir and his family. Some time back, the Chhapaak actress met with Ranbir's father, actor Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing medical treatment in New York for several months now. Mother Neetu Kapoor had shared the photos of them with Deepika, saying, "Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone... gave a lot of love n warmth,” she wrote.