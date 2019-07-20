Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to be coming together for a film after Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015). The film is reported to be produced and made by Luv Ranjan under his banner Luv Films and sources say that the duo visited the filmmaker’s residence on Friday for a meeting.

Paparazzi Manav Manglani shared images of the two actors from inside their cars, as they were spotted at Luv's residence. The images show Ranbir in a white T-shirt, while Deepika wore black with matching shades. Luv Films' last release was Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's De De Pyaar De, which was a commercially hit venture for the production house that is famous for making slice-of-life comedy flicks like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) among others.

As per timesofindia.com, Luv's film with Deepika and Ranbir will also star Ajay in a pivotal role. The website claims that Ajay will be playing the role of Ranbir's father in the upcoming film, which will go on the floors by the end of 2019. The official social media handle of Luv Films had earlier confirmed that the film, starring Ranbir and Ajay, will release on December 25, 2020.

See Deepika and Ranbir's pictures outside the filmmaker's residence here:

Meanwhile, Deepika has wrapped up shoot for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is joint production venture involving Deepika's production house. She is also shooting for Ranveer Singh's '83, in which she will portray Romi Dev, wife of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will release in April 2020.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Brahmastra, which does not have a final release date yet. He will also be seen in YRF's dacoit-drama Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more