Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to be coming together for a film made by Luv Ranjan.
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, courtesy of Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to be coming together for a film after Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015). The film is reported to be produced and made by Luv Ranjan under his banner Luv Films and sources say that the duo visited the filmmaker’s residence on Friday for a meeting.
Paparazzi Manav Manglani shared images of the two actors from inside their cars, as they were spotted at Luv's residence. The images show Ranbir in a white T-shirt, while Deepika wore black with matching shades. Luv Films' last release was Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's De De Pyaar De, which was a commercially hit venture for the production house that is famous for making slice-of-life comedy flicks like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) among others.
As per timesofindia.com, Luv's film with Deepika and Ranbir will also star Ajay in a pivotal role. The website claims that Ajay will be playing the role of Ranbir's father in the upcoming film, which will go on the floors by the end of 2019. The official social media handle of Luv Films had earlier confirmed that the film, starring Ranbir and Ajay, will release on December 25, 2020.
See Deepika and Ranbir's pictures outside the filmmaker's residence here:
Meanwhile, Deepika has wrapped up shoot for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is joint production venture involving Deepika's production house. She is also shooting for Ranveer Singh's '83, in which she will portray Romi Dev, wife of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will release in April 2020.
Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Brahmastra, which does not have a final release date yet. He will also be seen in YRF's dacoit-drama Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Perry Continues to Fly the Flag for Women’s Cricket with Ashes Heroics
- How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here