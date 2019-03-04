Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Unite for This Project, Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's camaraderie is unmissable, every time the two are on the screen together they are loved by the audience and their chemistry is well appreciated by them. As per recent reports, the two are coming together for a commercial and the stills of the same are viral on the Internet.According to a report, the former couple has shot for a new coffee commercial. In the pictures, Deepika is seen wearing a brown dress, whereas Ranbir looks dapper in his causal self, flaunting a blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans.In one of the stills the two are casually seated on the sofa and are sipping coffee and in another, they are steering into each other's eyes. Take a look:Before Deepika married Ranveer, she and Ranbir dated for two years but parted ways in 2009. However, the two worked with each other in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015-- and have maintained a cordial relationship. They have also worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).On the films front, Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. While Deepika Padukone, will next be seen in her upcoming film on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhapaak.Based on the eventful life of Agarwal, who was thrown acid at when she was still in school, the film will be jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone.