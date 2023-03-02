Ranbir Kapoor Defends Bollywood's 'Bura Time', Says 'People Enjoy Pulling Down Hindi Cinema'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor addressed questions about Bollywood ‘bura time (bad time)’ while speaking at a press meet for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Lucknow. The actor, who recently addressed the growing calls to boycott Bollywood, shared his thoughts on Bollywood’s struggle at the box office in the last one-and-a-half years and said that while everyone industry has its highs and lows, he feels that people enjoy pulling down Hindi cinema.

“I think people only concentrate on a bad time. But we should talk about films before Pathaan as well such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, and Pathaan were released (and did well at the box office). When we talk about industry and films, every industry witnesses hits and flops," he said, in Hindi.

“Humein aaj kal maza aata hai… ki hum Hindi cinema ko neeche karein, Hindi cinema khatam hogaya, boycott Bollywood (But I don’t know why nowadays people seem to enjoy pulling Hindi cinema down, boycotting Bollywood…) What we are making is for entertainment purposes, so that audiences come to theatres, they have a good time at the cinemas, they forget their worries and they have fun. I think, with the way we make our films, the audience gives that love if you have made a good movie. If you make a bad movie, they have all the right to trash the film," he added.

Speaking of the industry’s ‘bura time’, Ranbir said, “The notion is going on for a while now that ‘pull down Hindi cinema, South films are working so South films is the greatest. But if we see Pathaan’s collection, it’s been crazy and very deserving. So there is no such ‘bura time.'"

Speaking with reporters in Kolkata last weekend, Ranbir called the calls to boycott Bollywood ‘baseless.’ “I just don’t know (comprehend) the boycott thing," he added.

Ranbir will be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor for the film time. Slated to release on March 8, the film is directed by Luv Ranjan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here