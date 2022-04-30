Ranbir Kapoor Delights Crew Member With a Cool Selfie On Sets of Animal; See Viral Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s shooting for Animal has officially begun. Ever since the shoot began, several BTS pics and videos from the shoot have been going viral on social media. RK fans are on their toes as they are looking forward to knowing more updates on the movie. They are all excited for the actors’ first-ever collab with Rashmika as well. Amid all this, the Brahmastra actor’s selfie with an excited crew member on the sets of Animal went viral on the Internet. For the unversed, the shooting for Animal had first started in Manali after which Kapoor and Mandanna were spotted filming in Mumbai.

A fan page on Instagram posted a selfie where Ranbir obliged a crew member with a cool selfie. It sees the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor holding the camera while the crew member grinned at the phone. Ranbir was seen in casual attire, in a blue top with a baseball cap. What caught the fan’s attention was the actor’s clean-shaven look. The fan page also procured the photo of an Animal-themed clapperboard and shared it as a part of the same post.

Previously, when Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor went to shoot in Manali, a visual glimpse of them shooting a scene on the streets of Manali went viral on social media. The clip featured Ranbir and Rashmika dressed in ethnic wear as they got ready to pose for the shot. Animal also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and produced by T-Series. Animal is slated to hit the silver screen next year in 2023.

Meanwhile, speaking on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. The actor will also be appearing in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ob the other hand, Mandanna will be appearing in Mission Majnu next to Siddharth Malhotra and is slated to come out on the 10th of June this year.

