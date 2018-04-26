Ranbir Doesn't Have 4 Films to Fall Back On, He Does One Film at a Time, Says Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is quiet impressed with son Ranbir Kapoor's transformation for upcoming biopic Sanju, and the veteran actor says he is proud of the hard work the young star has put in for his role in the Rajkummar Hirani-directed movie.The teaser and first look of Sanju, which is based on the life of Bollywood's one of the most controversial stars Sanjay Dutt, was released recently and Rishi says the response Ranbir is getting for his look is because of his dedication to the craft.The 65-year-old actor believes Ranbir has inherited his passion for cinema from him."I found it very good. He is looking the part. He has worked very hard for all those different parts. To make up his body, he took six weeks off and grew hair. He is an actor and he has passion as well. Thankfully, one thing that I have passed on to him is my passion for work and films," Rishi told PTI.Ranbir's last outing Jagga Jassos had failed to garner much attention from the audiences, but Rishi believes an actor should not succumb to failures."...Some films will work, some won't. No actor has 100 percent track record. But the passion should be continuous. The fire within you as an actor should always keep burning. That should be the mantra for any good actor," he said.Rishi said Ranbir is a risk taker and the fact that he does one film at a time makes things even tougher for him."He has a very different choice of films. He has taken a lot of risks at the cost of what? He doesn't have four films to fall back on, he does one film at a time. Like if his one film flops like 'Bombay Velvet' or 'Jagga Jassos' he has no work."He doesn't have a film to fall back on or to prove his mettle. That is a huge risk an actor can take. What I admire about Ranbir is his choice of films. Sometimes he will be bad, sometimes he will be good," he said.Rishi will be seen in a cameo in Nandita Das' Manto but the actor said he does not like doing special appearances."I have 15-second-long role. Nandita was hellbent on me to do it. So, it is a small gesture that I did to them."When asked if he agrees to do films for the sake of friendship, the actor said, "No I don't do it and I shouldn't do it. It is a very wrong thing that I did 'Manto'. Audience doesn't know why I did this 15 seconds role. They think I do not have work, so I did this role."My fans complain to me why I have to do short roles. It is a very wrong thing I did. I shouldn't be doing this. Either give me an elaborate role where I am happy or else I won't do. I don't think I will ever repeat this mistake."