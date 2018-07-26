English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Alia Bhatt And Her Closest Friend; See Pic
The stars - who have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months - are in news for a recent photo that has gone viral on the social media.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It was while shooting the first schedule of the film that the two developed a strong fondness for each other, and have been making headlines for their rumoured romance. The stars - who have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months - are in news for a recent photo that has gone viral on the social media.
The photo features only Bhatt and her closest friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who has joined her in Bulgaria, but the fact that it has been clicked by rumoured beau Kapoor, it is breaking the internet.
Bhatt shared the photo - which has her and friend looking out the balcony of their hotel room - with a caption that read, “the view and her too.. photo credit – RK”.
Mahesh Bhatt recently opened up about Bhatt's rumoured affair with Kapoor in an interview to Hindustan Times wherein he said, "it’s their life, their space and I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do,"
Rishi Kapoor too broke silence over the duo's alleged romance. Talking to Mid-day, he said that it's high time his son gets married.
"I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," he said.
When asked if he talks to Ranbir about his marriage plans, the veteran actor said, “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife (Neetu Kapoor) keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all.”
On being asked about Ranbir's alleged affair with Alia, Rishi Kapoor said, "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai.I don't need to say anything more."
Mukerji’s Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, and will hit the theatres on 15 August, 2019.
Mukerji’s Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, and will hit the theatres on 15 August, 2019.
