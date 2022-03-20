Ranbir and Shraddha's Dance Sequence From Luv Ranjan’s Next Film Leaked, Reminds Fans of YJHD

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently working on director Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. While the film will be released next year, the shooting for the same is currently underway. Reportedly, the actors are shooting in Delhi as of now. However, amid all this, a video is leaked from the sets in which Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen dancing together.

In the viral video, Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen performing in their ethnic attire. While Ranbir wore a royal blue kurta, Shraddha can be seen flaunting her looks in a yellow saree. The video also features several background dancers.

The video is now going viral on social media with fan accounts sharing it. It has also reminded netizens of Ranbir’s 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “Giving YJHD vibes … Ranbir is the only actor in this gen who gonna pull off rom-com effortlessly," one of the fans wrote. Several people also tried to figure out if the song playing in the video is that of Arijit Singh.

Talking about the movie, this will be for the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. The movie will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023. Earlier this month, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the update. “RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED… #LuvRanjan’s next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg… #BhushanKumar presentation," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will also be next seen in Brahmāstra which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has Vishal Furia’s directorial Nagin and remake of the 1989 movie Chalbaaz in her pipeline. She will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans directorial Satyanarayan Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aarya.

