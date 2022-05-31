Ranbir Kapoor Falls On SS Rajamouli's Feet, Speaks In Telugu At Brahmastra Teaser Launch; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor wooed his fans in Vizag by greeting them in Telugu. The actor was in the city with Ayan Mukerji for the Brahmastra teaser launch. The actor and director were joined by SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the movie in the Telugu-speaking states.

A video from the event was shared online showing Rajamouli introducing Ranbir in Telugu. The actor then took to the stage and fell on Rajamouli’s feet. He then greeted fans in Telugu. “Sir, what a privilege it is to spend time with you, sit in the car with you and get introduced by you, it is really my honour. Thank you sir for all your time and love that you’ve shown me, towards Ayan, towards our film,” he said, referring to Rajamouli.

“Ayan, my best friend, we complete nine years to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani but I guess we’re always about the process and what we’re doing so celebrations left aside, we have miles to go and a long way to go,” he added. “Vizag, I haven’t felt so much love, so much affection, so much support in any part of the world, not even in my own home,” Ranbir told the crowd. The trio then unveiled the Brahmastra teaser.

The teaser revealed Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna’s first look in the movie. The teaser hints at mythological elements such as a magical sword, a trident (Trishul), fireballs and a powerful bow and arrows. The teaser teased each character’s superhero powers, all leading up to a connection with ‘Shiva’. The teaser ended with the announcement that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer will release on June 15.

Last December, the motion poster of Ranbir’s character Shiva dropped. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Alia’s birthday, director Ayan Mukerji released the first look of Alia’s character Isha. The director also released the teaser of the song Kesariya on the occasion of the couple’s wedding.

