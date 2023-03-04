Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Co-star And It's Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif

All set to woo the audiences with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that so far he has ‘enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma’ the most. Currently, on a promotional spree, Ranbir, on Sunday, will grace the stage of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13, with his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Therefore, ‘Bengali beauty’ Bidipta Chakraborty, one of the contestants on the show, after her performance asked Ranbir about who is his favourite actress. The actor channeled his wit and said that while he has to go home, he cannot spill beans on his favourite actress. But he responded to the question by revealing that he has enjoyed working with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka Sharma the most.

Making the musical night even more lively, the special Sunday episode will also celebrate the festival of colours Holi. Therefore, mesmerising their special guests Ranbir and Shraddha, the talented contestants gave back-to-back stunning performances. Bidipta won hearts by singing Tu Jaane Naa and Aas Paas Hai Khuda from the films Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Anjaana Anjaani. The contestant amused the judges and actors to such an extent that she even received standing ovations from them. Praising her skills, an impressed Ranbir was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “You are one of the most wonderful singers I have ever heard! Despite my limited musical knowledge, I saw how you altered the Tu Jaane Na note. Your voice is very graceful and lovely.”

After her performance, show host and singer Aditya Narayan asked Bidipta if she would like to say something to Ranbir Kapoor. Responding to it, Bidipta confesses to the actor that she finds him very attractive and asks Ranbir about his favourite actress. TOI cited Ranbir as responding, “Since I have to go home, I can’t reveal who my favourite actress is. I’ve enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she’s also a great friend of mine. We have fun making each other laugh, and I like working with her.”

Coming back to Ranbir and Shraddha’s upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is helmed by Luv Ranjan, and will hit the theatres on March 8 this year. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the movie also features Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. In addition, it is also said that Kartik Aaryan will be seen essaying a cameo role in the upcoming romantic movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra. And apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. Shraddha, on the other hand, also has Chaalbaaz In London in her pipeline.

