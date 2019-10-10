Ranbir Kapoor Features in a Never Seen Before Look for Shamshera, See Here
Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him.
Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him.
Anticipations run high whenever Ranbir Kapoor announces his films. The youth icon has done many commendable roles on screen and has always experimented and sported various looks, depending on script and character. Be it the boyish brat Sid in Wake Up Sid or his significant body transformations for Sanju, the actor never ceases to experiment and impress. And now the first look from one of his upcoming projects with Yash Raj Films has leaked online, stoking fan frenzy.
Pictures of Ranbir's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him. A major highlight of the look is that Ranbir gives out very earthy vibes as his character in Shamshera seems distinct from any of his previous films. While Ranbir has mostly played the modern day hero, based out of metro cities, a departure to the suburbs and villages sure seems to pave way for experimentation for the actor.
In the pics, Ranbir has a soiled scarf tied around his head while he shoots with several extras. He sports a thick stubble and his ripped body makes for a perfect dacoit, which is what he is speculated to be playing in Shamshera that also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Take a look at the pictures:
Directed by Karan Malhotra (Agneepath) Shamshera also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra. Vaani is said to be playing Ranbir’s love interest. Shamshera releases on July 31, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus