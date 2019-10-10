Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor Features in a Never Seen Before Look for Shamshera, See Here

Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him.

October 10, 2019
Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him.

Anticipations run high whenever Ranbir Kapoor announces his films. The youth icon has done many commendable roles on screen and has always experimented and sported various looks, depending on script and character. Be it the boyish brat Sid in Wake Up Sid or his significant body transformations for Sanju, the actor never ceases to experiment and impress. And now the first look from one of his upcoming projects with Yash Raj Films has leaked online, stoking fan frenzy.

Pictures of Ranbir's look from the forthcoming film Shamshera have surfaced online and fans can't seem to get enough of him. A major highlight of the look is that Ranbir gives out very earthy vibes as his character in Shamshera seems distinct from any of his previous films. While Ranbir has mostly played the modern day hero, based out of metro cities, a departure to the suburbs and villages sure seems to pave way for experimentation for the actor.

In the pics, Ranbir has a soiled scarf tied around his head while he shoots with several extras. He sports a thick stubble and his ripped body makes for a perfect dacoit, which is what he is speculated to be playing in Shamshera that also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Take a look at the pictures:

Directed by Karan Malhotra (Agneepath) Shamshera also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra. Vaani is said to be playing Ranbir’s love interest. Shamshera releases on July 31, 2020.

