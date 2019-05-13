Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I Know Who I am and What I Say: Ranbir Breaks Silence On Kangana Calling Him 'Irresponsible'

In an interview last year, Ranbir had said that he "doesn't follow politics as it doesn't make a difference in my life." Kangana had then criticised the actor by calling his statement "irresponsible".

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, on multiple occasions, has called out Ranbir Kapoor and his actress girlfriend Alia Bhatt for refusing to express their opinions on politics.

In an interview with Mid-day last year, Ranbir had said that he "doesn't follow politics as it doesn't make a difference in my life." Kangana had then criticised the actor by calling him "irresponsible".

She had said that an actor's responsibility does not end with featuring in a film.

After maintaining a stoic silence over her jibe for a long time now, Ranbir has finally reacted to Kangana's remarks. He, however, chose to address it indirectly.

"Whatever anyone’s asks me I do answer it. I don’t have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say," Ranbir was quoted as saying by India Today.

At the time, Kangana had also said she wondered why career was "so important to these people that they don't care about the country at all".

"We should take interest in national matters. It's silly to think that I shouldn't be asked about anything, (thinking) 'what if I lose an endorsement?' This is stupid."

Kangana had even slammed Alia for not supporting her during the release of Manikarnika, while the former had turned up for the screening of Raazi.

This followed with Alia saying she would apologise to Kangana on a personal level if she was upset with her.

