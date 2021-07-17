Ranbir Kapoor Finally Opting Out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ambitious Film Baiju Bawra?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spent the last few months busy dedicating time to his family, especially after his father Rishi Kapoor's demise. While Neetu Kapoor doesn't stay with her kids, Ranbir is regularly spotted in family functions and celebrations. The actor was last seen on silver screen in 2018 film Sanju. Since then, the actor is busy working on a number of projects, which are lined up to release soon. One of these projects that made a lot of buzz online was the remake of the 1952 film Baiju Bawra. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was responsible for Ranbir's debut project in Bollywood as the lead,was working on the remake.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the developments in May revealed that Bhansali was in talks with Ranbir and Deepika Padukone for the lead roles in the film, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. While it was then almost confirmed that the actor would again appear on big screen with SLB, a recent report mentioned a shocking update. Now, Ranbir seems to be in two minds about the film and might not work with Bhansali for his upcoming project afterall.

“Ranbir is confused between Baiju Bawra and a Dharma project. He does not seem keen to work with Bhansali again. His experience with Bhansali in his last project Saawariya was not so great. The actor-director duo has not worked together ever since,” said a source close to the develpment in this report. Additionally, the source has also quashed all rumours regarding Kartik Aaryan replacing Ranbir for the film, claiming it to be "far from the truth.”

After a long hiatus from cinema, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Shamshera in pipeline, which is an Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The actor is also committed for Luv Ranjan's next, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

