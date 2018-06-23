English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Will Ranbir Kapoor Tie the Knot With Alia Bhatt in 2020? Here is the Actor's Answer
Here's what Ranbir Kapoor has to say about reports of his marriage with Alia Bhatt that have taken Bollywood by storm.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
B-Town has been rife with the speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be tying the knot in 2020. These reports emerged shortly after Ranbir confirmed that he is dating Alia and their relationship is in its early stages. They are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which is how sparks flew between the two.
Ranbir has finally reacted to the rumours in an interview with India Today. The actor said, "I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."
Clearly, the rumours have not gone down well with the 35-year-old actor who also added, "I think when we speak more, we are often misunderstood by the media. I don't want to turn this into a circus. Whatever I wanted to say, I have. Now, I don't want to comment on it anymore."
Alia Bhatt recently had dinner with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On Wednesday, she met Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor and actor Sanjay Dutt at Rishi Kapoor's residence. The couple has been spotted together a lot recently, further ramping up rumours.
