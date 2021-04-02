Ranbir Kapoor Gets Angry at Anushka Sharma For Slapping Him During 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Shoot in Throwback Video

Actress Anushka Sharma has reportedly returned to work, three months after the birth of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. However, the actress has made headlines for another reason, a video featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has gone viral again.

The duo starred in Karan Johar’s film in 2016 and a promotional video was released that showed their real-life friendship. In the video, both Ranbir and Anushka admit that their on-screen chemistry was due to their real friendship. The duo had worked before on Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, which also started Johar.

However, the video takes a turn when during a scene Anushka has to slap Ranbir. In the film, this scene happens after Ranbir’s character Ayaan was heartbroken when his girlfriend Lisa (Lisa Haydon) cheats on him. In the BTS video, Ranbir can be seen getting hurt and then angry at Anushka. After an argument, Ranbir is seen saying, “There’s a limit to it." He also adds, “It’s not a joke."

“She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," Ranbir is seen explaining in the video.

Take a look at the video below:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Aishwarya Rai and Fahad Khan in pivotal roles. Apart from Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the film.

Ranbir and Anushka also starred in the 2018 film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir played the Bollywood star whereas Anushka played his biographer Winnie Diaz.