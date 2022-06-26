Ranbir Kapoor Gets Goofy With Vaani Kapoor, Tries To Photobomb Her Pics During Shamshera Promotions

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a goofy mood during the trailer launch of his comeback film Shamshera. The actor stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the film. The trailer was launched on Friday with Ranbir and Vaani leading the promotions in Mumbai, Vadodra, and Indore. In a new video shared by Vaani on Instagram, she offers the behind-the-scenes moments that took place during the launch.

The video begins with Vaani getting ready for the long day with her team and followed by her reaching the venue. She is joined by Sanjay and Ranbir. Just as she was trying to take a picture, Ranbir decides to photobomb it. However, to his surprise, she seemed to be taking a video. The actor was again seen in a goofy mood when they were in Vadodra. It seems like Ranbir and Vaani bonded well during the making of the period drama.

Besides the clip, Vaani had also shared a picture she took with Ranbir. In the picture, the actors were seen sporting a big smiles. Sharing the picture, Vaani wrote, “With the one & only S H A M S H E R A

#shamshera 22nd July.”

Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in Shamshera. While he plays the titular role, he also plays the role of Balli, the son of Shamshera. The film is set in the pre-independent India with Sanjay playing the role of a jailor siding with the Britishers while Ranbir plays the role of a dacoit who is out to take the jailor and the Britishers down. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. Shamshera releases on July 22.

