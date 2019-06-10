Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video
Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt.
It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor like "a God" by touching his feet.
In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a "die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything" on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir's feet. This led many netizens troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.
While one user commented, "I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?" Another said, "Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting in chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."
Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on Brahmastra and Shamshera. After wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Ranbir, along with Alia Bhatt, is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for the upcoming fantasy drama's next leg.
If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are in Varanasi for a 20-day schedule. The film will be shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.
Brahmastra is one the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will bring the real-life couple of Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s