Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video

It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor like "a God" by touching his feet.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a "die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything" on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir's feet. This led many netizens troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.

While one user commented, "I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?" Another said, "Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting in chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."

Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on Brahmastra and Shamshera. After wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Ranbir, along with Alia Bhatt, is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for the upcoming fantasy drama's next leg.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are in Varanasi for a 20-day schedule. The film will be shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Brahmastra is one the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will bring the real-life couple of Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Follow @News18Movies for more