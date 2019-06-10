Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt.

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video
Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt.
Loading...

It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor like "a God" by touching his feet.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a "die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything" on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir's feet. This led many netizens troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.

While one user commented, "I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?" Another said, "Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting in chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."

Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on Brahmastra and Shamshera. After wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Ranbir, along with Alia Bhatt, is currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for the upcoming fantasy drama's next leg.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are in Varanasi for a 20-day schedule. The film will be shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Brahmastra is one the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will bring the real-life couple of Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram