Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed, Female Fans Click Selfies, Try to Touch His Face; Netizens Unimpressed

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with promotional commitments for his upcoming romantic comedy by Luv Ranjan Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. For the same, Ranbir had graced an event in Mumbai where he got mobbed by his female fans in a bid to take selfies with him. While it’s not the first that the actor got mobbed, it goes on to prove his stardom among his female admirers.

In a video shared by a fan page on Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor who was sporting a maroon full-sleeve T-shirt can be seen surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of the Brahmastra actor. Ranbir then obliged several of them with pictures and selfies. Meanwhile, one of the fans in a red shirt got emotional and started touching his face and hands. As Ranbir walked away, she screamed ‘I love you!!".

The fan later broke down after securing a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor as people around her asked, “Isme Rone Ki Kya Baat Hai?". The caption of the viral video read, “A fan burst into tears after seeing RK today during #TJMM promotion ❣️ #RanbirKapoor"

A fan burst into tears after seeing RK today during #TJMM promotion ❣️ #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/kJrDT2lAsl— Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) March 4, 2023

Another comment read, “This is harassment Same cant be done by a male fan"

This is harassment Same cant be done by a male fan — Ankit Singh (@AnkitRKF) March 4, 2023

Literally molesting— Bhagwan Anna 🔔 (@RowdyBhagwan) March 4, 2023

Reacting to the clip, one of the netizens said,"RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it’s harassment. He handled it with grace as always."

RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it's harrassment. He handled it with grace as always.— A (@Kelcadylinaa) March 4, 2023

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhooti Hai Makkar stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rambir has also wrapped shooting for another highly anticipated film Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla. The film will be releasing on August 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News here