Ranbir Kapoor Gives Hilarious Reply on Being Asked About His Marriage, Video Goes Viral

While Bollywood love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are speculated to tie the knot in upcoming years, a video of the actor has been surfaced on social media where he can be seen talking about the topic of marriage. The video appears to be from some event where someone told him that he looks like perfect groom and asked him when would he get married. To this, Ranbir told the reporter that if she will marry him, he is ready to get married. His witty reply left everyone in splits. The video that has been shared by Zoom TV on Instagram reads, “Ranbir Kapoor on marriage.”

Recently, Ranbir was spotted with Alia at the ongoing Indian Super League match in Goa, cheering up for his team Mumbai City FC. A picture of them together has been shared by Mumbai City FC on their official Instagram handle where Ranbir can be seen donning a blue jersey of his team while Alia can be seen in a yellow jersey. The duo can also be seen wearing a facemask. The caption of the picture reads, “Special attendance for #TheIslanders all the way from मुंबई!”

Meanwhile, the star-couple had been hitting the headlines after Alia purchased her new flat in Ranbir’s building in Pali Hill area. This made the people wonder if the two will be announcing their marriage date soon. Alia and Ranbir are dating each other for the last three years and the two have never shied away from expressing their love. Alia also shares a very close bond with the Kapoor family as she has been snapped at various family events.

Alia and Ranbir will also be sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Prateik Babbar. It will be interesting to see if the two can spread their magic on the box office as well.