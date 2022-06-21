Ranbir Kapoor Goes Down on One Knee for Shraddha Kapoor in Leaked Pic from Luv Ranjan's Film Set

A video of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor filming a song for director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie has emerged on social media. In the video, Shraddha and Ranbir are seen dancing to a song on the streets of Spain.

In the clip, Ranbir also goes down on one knee for Shraddha. He is seen wearing an orange shirt and blue denim and Shraddha donned a colourful sundress. However, Ranbir’s fans were not happy to see the viral video. One fan commented, “Please delete this video. Don’t spoil the movie.” Another one wrote, “Are you planning to release the entire film here?”

The film recently got embroiled in a controversy even before its release. Reportedly, the workers on the set in Chitrakoot put down their tools in protest because of the non-payment of dues.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey spoke on the matter to ETimes and said, “Yes, this happened today on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. This is a move of unity with the workers, who have still not been paid. First, the batch of workers who toiled at Kandivli was not paid. Later, they shot at The Royal Palms where they called the second batch of workers, who also have not been fully paid – an amount to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The trailer of the Aya Mukherji directorial was released recently and it opened to a lot of love and appreciation.

