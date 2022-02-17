Ranbir Kapoor Has One 'Complain' About Alia Bhatt Ever Since She Worked In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, playing the titular role of the film, will be seen portraying the character of a sex worker. While the trailers look promising, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed that Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has had one ‘complain’ about the actress.

Speaking at the press conference during the Berlin International Film Festival, Bhansali was all praise for Alia. He said that she has imbibed Gangubai’s character to the extent that Ranbir complains she talks like Gangubai at home as well. Bhansali added that when he would watch Alia arrive on sets, he would feel Gangubai has arrived and not Alia.

“I think Alia for a long time is going to live in being Gangubai because she has played it to the hilt. I think she has become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home and it’s just completely becoming one with the character. Now it’s just a director’s delight to see that the girl who comes out of the car at the studio is not Alia, it’s Gangu. She would walk like Gangu on the set, she would go home walking like Gangu," he said.

Ranbir and Bhansali have worked on two movies. The actor had assisted Bhansali in his award-winning film and then made his debut with the ace director in Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. Ranbir has been showing his support to Alia and Gangubai. The actor, on the day the trailer was released, was seen praising the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi and also recreated her pose from the movie for the paparazzi. The pictures of the same went viral.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25. Besides Alia, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn also has an extended cameo.

