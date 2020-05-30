Ranbir Kapoor Has The Sweetest Reply To Crew Member Who Professes Her Love For Him

A throwback video of a sweet interaction between Ranvir Kapoor and a crew member from the set of a film has surfaced online. In the video, a crew member from the set of Bhootnath Returns can be seen saying, “I love you” to Ranbir.

The video, which has been shared on Instagram, sees the girl telling the actor “I love you” before hurriedly adding, “Shot 2, take 2” at the set of the film. The clip shows the 37-year-old actor, candidly replying, “Love you too.”

The adorable exchange of words seems to evoke laughter at the set. In the footage, Ranbir is seen sitting on a chair and is engrossed in his iPad.



Just a few days ago, a throwback video of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone grooving to their hit song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani too had surfaced on Instagram. The two were seen dancing their hearts out in the widely-circulated video.

Ranbir Kapoor’s will next film is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The flick will also see Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar. Ayan and Ranbir are close friends and are often seen together at social gatherings. They have earlier worked together in Wake up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.



Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera is among Ranbir’s next projects. In the film, he will be playing a double role.

Follow @News18Movies for more