Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Close As They Dance On Chaiyya Chaiyya At Wedding After Party, Watch Video

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt let their hair down at their wedding after-party, a new video has revealed. The couple, who tied the knot on Thursday at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai, hosted an intimate after-wedding party and a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram shows that they were seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the Dil Se. Alia was seen dressed as a typical Punjabi bride, wearing a bright red Anarkali while her husband Ranbir wore a white kurta-pyjama with a red Nehru jacket.

The performance began with Ranbir holding Alia close as they danced to the track. However, Ranbir and Alia soon let go of each other and get into the spirit of the song. Both the stars replicated Shah Rukh and Malaika Arora’s steps from the song to the T, leaving our hearts filled with joy!

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at Ranbir’s residence in Pali Hill’s Vastu residency complex. The couple had an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends present. Following the wedding, Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple, announcing the wedding.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she wrote.

The Brahmastra actress also changed her Instagram display picture, replacing her solo picture with a picture with her husband in the frame. Alia has also received a warm welcome from the Kapoor family, with Kareena, Karisma and others sharing sweet posts for her.

