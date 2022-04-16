Ranbir Kapoor Holds Late Father Rishi Kapoor's Picture In Mehendi Clicks Shared By Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. However, one person who was dearly missed during the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies was the late veteran actor and Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor. However, the groom Ranbir Kapoor found a unique way to seek blessings from his late father. A photograph of the late actor was kept at the venue.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a series of pictures of her Mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Ranbir was seen holding high a photo frame of his late father Rishi Kapoor. The picture has left fans emotional and teary-eyed. Several fans took to Twitter and shared the picture along with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the heartwarming picture here:

Earlier a picture collage also went viral on social media which also featured a throwback photograph of Rishi and Neetu from their wedding. In the collage, Ranbir and Alia were seen raising a toast similar to how Rishi and Neetu did in January 1980.

Previously, Neetu Kapoor also dropped an adorable picture with her son Ranbir and dedicated the click to Kapoor Saab. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled,” she wrote. Not just this, but Neetu Kapoor also had Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her palm with Mehendi.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 due to prolonged illness. His last movie Sharmaji Namkeen was released recently. During the promotions of the film, Ranbir revealed the acting tips he received from his father before his untimely death. “My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set," the actor had said.

