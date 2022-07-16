Ranbir Kapoor Hugs and Kisses His YJHD Co-Star Aditya Roy Kapoor; Fans Say 'Favourites Together'

When Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Ry Kapoor featured together in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, their friendship won everyone’s heart. Recently, Bunny and Avi of the film bumped into each other during an event and left fans in complete awe.

In the video shared on social media by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Ranbir and Aditya can be seen meeting and interacting with each other as they met on the red carpet of an event. They hug each other as they pose for the camera following which Ranbir also plants a kiss on Aditya’s cheek. The two stylish actors look absolutely stunning in their attires. While Ranbir flaunts his formal attire, Aditya too sported his dapper look in a white t-shirt paired with a beige blazer and trousers. In the background, paps can be heard shouting ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani part 2’ and ‘Bunny and Avi’.

Needless to say, the video has left fans completely impressed. Several fans took to the comment section showering love on their favourite actors. “That’s a lot of good looks in one frame,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “2 of the most handsome actors in Bollywood” along with a fire emoji. “Two favourites together,” a third comment read.

Ranbir and Aditya worked together for the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The film revolved around Naina (played by Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (essayed by Ranbir Kapoor) falling in love with each other after they met on a trekking trip.

