Ranbir Kapoor: I’m a Below-Average Person who Just Got Great Opportunities

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on what failure and success mean to him and why he doesn't take himself too seriously.

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is having a terrific year.

After a string of duds, Sanju, his biopic on Sanjay Dutt, raked in over Rs. 300 crore at the box office. He is currently filming Brahmastra, the first part of Ayan Mukherji’s much-talked-about superhero trilogy, and he also has a new love in his life. His budding relationship with actor Alia Bhatt has sent the rumour mills into a tizzy ever since he first accepted it.

However, Ranbir says he doesn’t take success, failure or even himself too seriously. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities.”



“Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously,” he added.

The 35-year-old actor revealed he could handle the lows in his career because of his strong support system. “(Despite films not working well), I still had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support. But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things (failures) even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he said.


