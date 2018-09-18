English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor: I’m a Below-Average Person who Just Got Great Opportunities
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on what failure and success mean to him and why he doesn't take himself too seriously.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is having a terrific year.
After a string of duds, Sanju, his biopic on Sanjay Dutt, raked in over Rs. 300 crore at the box office. He is currently filming Brahmastra, the first part of Ayan Mukherji’s much-talked-about superhero trilogy, and he also has a new love in his life. His budding relationship with actor Alia Bhatt has sent the rumour mills into a tizzy ever since he first accepted it.
However, Ranbir says he doesn’t take success, failure or even himself too seriously. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities.”
“Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously,” he added.
The 35-year-old actor revealed he could handle the lows in his career because of his strong support system. “(Despite films not working well), I still had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support. But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things (failures) even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he said.
After a string of duds, Sanju, his biopic on Sanjay Dutt, raked in over Rs. 300 crore at the box office. He is currently filming Brahmastra, the first part of Ayan Mukherji’s much-talked-about superhero trilogy, and he also has a new love in his life. His budding relationship with actor Alia Bhatt has sent the rumour mills into a tizzy ever since he first accepted it.
However, Ranbir says he doesn’t take success, failure or even himself too seriously. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities.”
“Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously,” he added.
The 35-year-old actor revealed he could handle the lows in his career because of his strong support system. “(Despite films not working well), I still had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support. But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things (failures) even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...