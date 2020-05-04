Ranbir Kapoor Immerses Rishi Kapoor's Ashes in Banganga; Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji In Attendance

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. Several pictures and videos have emerged on social media in which Rishi Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors' residence.

Meanwhile, Riddhima travelled from Delhi to be with her family amidst the lockdown. She was not sanctioned permission to fly down on the same day for the funeral. She reached Mumbai by road for the prayer meet held in memory of her late father on Saturday.

A picture of Ranbir and Neetu with a pooja thali in their hands also surfaced online. The photo showed Ranbir wearing an orange turban sitting next to a garlanded photo frame of his late father.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.