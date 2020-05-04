MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Immerses Rishi Kapoor's Ashes in Banganga; Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji In Attendance

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
Share this:

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. Several pictures and videos have emerged on social media in which Rishi Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors' residence.

Meanwhile, Riddhima travelled from Delhi to be with her family amidst the lockdown. She was not sanctioned permission to fly down on the same day for the funeral. She reached Mumbai by road for the prayer meet held in memory of her late father on Saturday.

A picture of Ranbir and Neetu with a pooja thali in their hands also surfaced online. The photo showed Ranbir wearing an orange turban sitting next to a garlanded photo frame of his late father.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,134,194

    +27,142*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,506,729

    +44,047*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,125,104

    +14,385*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,431

    +2,520*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres