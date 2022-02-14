Ranbir Kapoor: In Brahmastra, I Play a DJ with Certain Powers and a Mystery That Connects Him to Fire

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been in news ever since Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar made the big announcement more than five years ago. With only eight months left for the film to hit the screens, and with most of the film’s details under wraps, Kapoor recently revealed that he will essay the role of a DJ in this modern-day mythological tale.

Speaking at a press conference, the actor said, “Brahmastra is a film that we have been making for the last five years now. It is an action-adventure film about a young man Shiva (his character), a DJ, who was born with certain powers and a mystery that connects him to fire. He meets Isha (Alia Bhatt) and falls in love with her. The film is about their journey and finally something that leads Shiva to his destiny which is the Brahmastra."

Last week, the makers of Brahmastra treated fans with a romantic still of the lead pair. In the photo, the on-screen and off-screen couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they stand on opposite sides of a gate. Alia is seen placing her hand on Ranbir’s as they lovingly gaze at each other. The picture has since then gone viral on social media and is being widely shared across fan pages.

Kapoor, who was addressing the media at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday also talked about his love for football. The actor is the owner of the football team Mumbai City FC, which recently won the Indian Super League (ISL). “Life teaches you so much through sports. It teaches you discipline and team-work and you can apply that to your profession and different aspects of your life… It has helped me build relationships in my life,” said Kapoor.

Asked about his fictional football dream team and the actor said he would love to have Amitabh Bachchan, along with the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir in his team. “A goalie is someone who’s tall and has long hands/legs. So, the grandaddy of the industry Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be a good fit. For the penalty shoot-out, the greatest goal scorers in the industry are the three Khans and I will choose them."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.