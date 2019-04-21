English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'
New reports suggest that 'Brahmastra' actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers who can shoot fire from his hands.
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor
Loading...
Touted as "modern-day fairy tale", not much has been revealed about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. However, new reports suggest that lead actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers, who can shoot fire from his hands.
"Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," Mid Day quoted a source as saying.
Earlier, Ranbir had confirmed that the film is a "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format", and that the film is not something which "doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable". The actor underwent training to master different forms of martial arts like Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai.
"The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," the source added.
After building up the hype around Brahmastra, the filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in March. In the movie logo, Bachchan narrates that 'Brahmāstra' is an ancient weapon, the most powerful and the lord of all weapons.
Ranbir questions him as to why he sees the symbols of the weapon. Answering his query, Amitabh reveals that Shiva(Ranbir) is connected to the last battle of Brahmastra.
Not many details have been revealed about the film, however, the official logo confirmed that its trilogy and Brahmastra is the first part of the fantasy films.
Brahmastra, the first part of the three–part–film is slated to release on Christmas 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
"Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," Mid Day quoted a source as saying.
Earlier, Ranbir had confirmed that the film is a "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format", and that the film is not something which "doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable". The actor underwent training to master different forms of martial arts like Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai.
"The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," the source added.
After building up the hype around Brahmastra, the filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in March. In the movie logo, Bachchan narrates that 'Brahmāstra' is an ancient weapon, the most powerful and the lord of all weapons.
Ranbir questions him as to why he sees the symbols of the weapon. Answering his query, Amitabh reveals that Shiva(Ranbir) is connected to the last battle of Brahmastra.
Not many details have been revealed about the film, however, the official logo confirmed that its trilogy and Brahmastra is the first part of the fantasy films.
Brahmastra, the first part of the three–part–film is slated to release on Christmas 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DJ Snake, Nicky Romero Lead Tributes to Avicii on First Anniversary of His Death
- Watch Bharat's Journey Come to Life As Salman Khan Shares This Stunning Motion Poster
- Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
- Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results