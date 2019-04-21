Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

New reports suggest that 'Brahmastra' actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers who can shoot fire from his hands.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'
Touted as "modern-day fairy tale", not much has been revealed about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. However, new reports suggest that lead actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers, who can shoot fire from his hands.

"Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," Mid Day quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Ranbir had confirmed that the film is a "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format", and that the film is not something which "doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable". The actor underwent training to master different forms of martial arts like Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai.

"The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," the source added.

After building up the hype around Brahmastra, the filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in March. In the movie logo, Bachchan narrates that 'Brahmāstra' is an ancient weapon, the most powerful and the lord of all weapons.

Ranbir questions him as to why he sees the symbols of the weapon. Answering his query, Amitabh reveals that Shiva(Ranbir) is connected to the last battle of Brahmastra.

Not many details have been revealed about the film, however, the official logo confirmed that its trilogy and Brahmastra is the first part of the fantasy films.

Brahmastra, the first part of the three–part–film is slated to release on Christmas 2019.

