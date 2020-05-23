Ranbir Kapoor is a Super Cute Cowboy in This Childhood Pic Pointing Toy Gun at Rishi Kapoor

Fan clubs of Bollywood stars are constantly on the lookout for rare and unseen pictures of their idols. Almost every day we see new cute childhood pictures of stars shared by one fan club or another. A similar photo of Ranbir Kapoor from when he was a little boy has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The picture shows Ranbir, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor wearing cowboy hats as they pose for the photo. Ranbir has a toy gun in his hand which he is playfully aiming at his father.



Rishi Kapoor's sudden death on April 30 has made such moments captured with his family even more priceless for his fans. A few days back, his 13th-day prayer meeting was held at Neetu's house where Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and others paid last respects to the actor. Alia was by the Kapoor's family's side all through as they dealt with the passing of Rishi. Even though Alia and Ranbir do not talk about their relationship expressly, Alia is quite close to his family and has been their pillar of support when tragedy struck. Alia and Ranbir have been spending their lockdown days together. A few days back the Raazi actress posted an image of herself on Instagram taken at her home gym wherein she was seen flaunting a new haircut. "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic.)," she wrote.

