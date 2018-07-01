Ranbir Kapoor Is Outstanding in Sanju, Praises Alia Bhatt

: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for her forthcoming films, has said that actor and her co-star Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju.Alia made the remarks while interacting with the media at the 68th anniversary celebration of Navbharat Times Utsav 2018, on Friday here.Alia and Ranbir are making headlines as the latest A-list Bollywood couple after the actor recently admitted in a magazine interview that he was in relationship with the actress.Regarding Sanju, Alia said: "I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It's a full package."Praising Rajkumar Hirani's direction, Alia said: "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years."Alia played an undercover agent in her latest film Razee which saw a critical and commercial success and for that she received the Best Actress award at the Navbharat Times Utsav."I am very thankful to Navbharat Times as they honoured me with the Best Actress award for my performance in Razee. Initially people thought that Razee was slightly risky and an off-beat film but when you receive an award for such a film then it feels very nice because that means people have liked the film and it also gives courage to an actor to make such kind of brave choices."The kind of love and appreciation the film has received, nothing beats that. Razee was based on a true story so we were very emotional with the release of the film. Now it has been fully accepted and loved, I feel very relieved."Giving update on her shooting schedule, Alia said: "Right now, I am shooting back and forth for Kalank and Brahmastra."Alia will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, followed by Abhishek Varman's Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan and after that, Ayan Mukherji's trilogy Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.