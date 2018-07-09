Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris, See Pics

❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Neetu Kapoor, who started her acting career at the age of 8, celebrated her 60th birthday on July 8.And son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima did just about everything to ensure her birthday celebrations was an unforgettable event.The beautiful actress was accompanied by her husband Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor in the city of love.These beautiful photographs posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram account tell us how this famjam enjoyed their dinner date. One of the photos, was a collage of mother-daughter duo over the years. The caption read, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.Ranbir, who has been making headlines for his impeccable performance in Sanju, is a typical family man and a mama's boy which is clearly evident from the photos that have gone viral on social media. While one photo features Ranbir hugging his grandma Krishna during the dinner, he has his niece Samara on his back for another click.One adorable photograph had the three generations of the Kapoor clan - Neetu, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara – posing together.Ranbir’s rumoured ladylove, actor Alia Bhatt also wished Neetu Kapoor on social media.Meanwhile,Ranbir has started his next project Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.