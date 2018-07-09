English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris, See Pics
These beautiful photographs posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram account tell us how this 'famjam' enjoyed their dinner date.
Image: Riddhima/Instagram
Neetu Kapoor, who started her acting career at the age of 8, celebrated her 60th birthday on July 8.
And son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima did just about everything to ensure her birthday celebrations was an unforgettable event.
The beautiful actress was accompanied by her husband Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor in the city of love.
These beautiful photographs posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram account tell us how this famjam enjoyed their dinner date. One of the photos, was a collage of mother-daughter duo over the years. The caption read, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.
Ranbir, who has been making headlines for his impeccable performance in Sanju, is a typical family man and a mama's boy which is clearly evident from the photos that have gone viral on social media. While one photo features Ranbir hugging his grandma Krishna during the dinner, he has his niece Samara on his back for another click.
One adorable photograph had the three generations of the Kapoor clan - Neetu, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara – posing together.
Ranbir’s rumoured ladylove, actor Alia Bhatt also wished Neetu Kapoor on social media.
Meanwhile,Ranbir has started his next project Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.
Also Watch
And son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima did just about everything to ensure her birthday celebrations was an unforgettable event.
The beautiful actress was accompanied by her husband Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor in the city of love.
These beautiful photographs posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram account tell us how this famjam enjoyed their dinner date. One of the photos, was a collage of mother-daughter duo over the years. The caption read, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.
Ranbir, who has been making headlines for his impeccable performance in Sanju, is a typical family man and a mama's boy which is clearly evident from the photos that have gone viral on social media. While one photo features Ranbir hugging his grandma Krishna during the dinner, he has his niece Samara on his back for another click.
One adorable photograph had the three generations of the Kapoor clan - Neetu, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara – posing together.
Ranbir’s rumoured ladylove, actor Alia Bhatt also wished Neetu Kapoor on social media.
Meanwhile,Ranbir has started his next project Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So