Ranbir Kapoor Joins Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a Fun Meal in Birmingham; See Photo
Ranbir Kapoor decided to catch up with his good friend Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli in Birmingham.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, had a reunion with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka Sharma after the duo decided to catch up over a meal in Birmingham. The two were joined by Sharma's cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is busy with the five-match Test series against England.
As per a report in TOI, they were also accompanied by one of Kapoor’s close friends. The stars were photographed with a fan in Birmingham. Soon after their fun luncheon, Kohli headed back to practice for his match, while Sharma and Kapoor left in the cab with their friend.
Photo credits: Instagram
Before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sharma and Kapoor collaborated on Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.
Sharma has two upcoming releases, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. While, Ranbir will soon start prepping for YRFs' Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra film will hit the screens on 31 July 2020. The period action-drama film features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Kapoor will be seen in the role of a dacoit. It will go on the floors by the end of 2018.
